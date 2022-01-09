First National Corp MA ADV Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,484.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 114.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $132.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

