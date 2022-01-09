First National Corp MA ADV Has $719,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.64 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

