First National Corp MA ADV Has $9.55 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

