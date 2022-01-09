First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 71,668 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,668 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil accounts for 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

