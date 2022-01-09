First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.