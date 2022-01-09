First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 371,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

