FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,598,000 after buying an additional 278,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.