FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.