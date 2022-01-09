FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,657. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.