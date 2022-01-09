FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of FMC worth $46,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in FMC by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 114.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

