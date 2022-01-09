Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,295 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.43% of PROG worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

