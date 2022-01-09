Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 510,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digi International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.28 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.23 million, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

