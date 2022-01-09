Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $164.64 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average is $249.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

