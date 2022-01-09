Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

