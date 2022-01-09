Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 625 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average is $173.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.