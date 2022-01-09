Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 918,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 854,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.