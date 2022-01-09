Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $67.59. Approximately 1,646,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 725,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freedom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. The business had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freedom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.