Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

