Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.45) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.00).

LON FRES opened at GBX 819.80 ($11.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 900.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 846.65. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($10.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,258.33 ($16.96). The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

