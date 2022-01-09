Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.