FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 110 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $654.89.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $682.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

