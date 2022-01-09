FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 260 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $189.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

