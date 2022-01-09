FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

