FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $323.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

