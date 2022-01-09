Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,696. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

