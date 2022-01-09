FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.69). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $22.99 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

