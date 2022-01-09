FY2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

LDI opened at $4.89 on Friday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

