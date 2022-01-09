FY2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

