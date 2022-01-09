FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

