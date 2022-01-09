Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $410.88 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

