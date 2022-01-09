Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

GRTX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,721,556. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

