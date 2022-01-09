Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
In related news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GRTX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,721,556. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
