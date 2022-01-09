GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Tops $24.54 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and $76,790.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00311243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,993,421 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

