Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,390,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 45,960,000 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE GOTU opened at $1.65 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

