GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDI. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.97 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

