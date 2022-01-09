General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

