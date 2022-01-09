Gentarium (GTM) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $120,253.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.29 or 0.07530481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.56 or 1.00090691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,031,813 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.