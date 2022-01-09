George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to C$175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. George Weston has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $116.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

