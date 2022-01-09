Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $45.34

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.34, but opened at $50.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 1,458 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $18,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.