GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

