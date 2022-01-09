Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Trading Up 0.1%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at $108,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $257,000.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

