GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $5,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.