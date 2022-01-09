GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $5,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.