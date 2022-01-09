Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.97. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 27,044 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.41%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

