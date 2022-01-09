Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 198,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 46,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

