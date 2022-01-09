Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

