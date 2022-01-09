GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.62

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 8113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Get GoodRx alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400,759 shares of company stock valued at $53,938,446 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.