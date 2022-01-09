Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $13,853.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,612 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

