Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.