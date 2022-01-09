Graviton (GTON) Price Hits $1.77 on Major Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $21,201.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.57 or 0.07519830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.96 or 1.00025876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.