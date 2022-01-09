Graypoint LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,237. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

