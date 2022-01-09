Graypoint LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

